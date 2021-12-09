Gregory Phillip Fulks, Harriman

Gregory Phillip Fulks, age 48 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 2nd, 1973, in Harriman. He worked as a roofer. He is preceded in death by his parents: George Fulks & Delois Ann Moore Fulks. He is survived by

Brother:                      Josh Fulks of Harriman, TN.

Sister-in-law:             Stacy Willis Fulks of Harriman, TN

And a host of aunts, uncles, and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made, and a private interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gregory Phillip Fulks.

