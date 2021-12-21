Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce 12 New Site Development Grant Recipients

  • 12 grants totaling more than $8 million
  • Program helps communities prepare industrial sites for business investment
  • TNECD has awarded nearly 130 Site Development Grants across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today 12 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $8.3 million.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

“Thanks to the support of the General Assembly, the Site Development Grants program will enhance an additional 12 industrial sites for future economic development projects,” Lee said. “I remain committed to rural Tennessee, and these grants will help our communities attract jobs and support economic growth across our state.”

The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 127 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $47 million in assistance to local communities.

“The Site Development Grants program is essential to our Tennessee communities as it not only helps to create shovel-ready sites but serves as a catalyst for achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification,” Rolfe said. “We look forward to the seeing the communities’ successes that follow this latest round of awards.”

The grants awarded this round include:

  • Anderson County Economic Development Association

First Quality Drive, $1,000,000 – Complete due diligence studies, grade and prepare the site

  • City of Cookeville

Lemon-Farris Site, $25,200 – Complete due diligence studies

  • City of Shelbyville

231 North Business Park, $1,000,000 – Construct sewer line to serve the site

  • Decatur County

Highway 641, $394,650 – Construct sewer line to serve the site

  • Dickson County

Canterbury Site, $598,260 – Prepare and grade the site

  • Grundy County

Pelham Industrial Park, $500,000 – Prepare, grade, and extend utilities to the site.

  • Industrial Development Board of Perry County

I-40 Industrial Park, $794,200 – Replace water line, clear and grade the site

  • Loudon County Economic Development Agency

Centre 75 Business Park, $222,000 – Prepare and grade the site and construct a marketing road

  • Macon County

Lafayette/Macon Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Assist with purchase of the site

  • The Henderson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board

Reeves Property, $736,689 – Prepare and grade the property and pave road into the site

  • The Industrial Development Board of the City of Fayetteville and Lincoln County

Fayetteville Lincoln County Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Prepare and grade site

  • Washington County

Washington County Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Prepare and grade site, construct an access road and mitigate wetlands on site.

Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

