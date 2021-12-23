Glenn Eric Williams Sr, Oak Ridge

Glenn Eric Williams Sr., 64, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Glenn was born the son of Howard G.W. Williams and Alethia Moaney Williams on September 16, 1957, in Easton, Maryland.

Glenn attended Easton High School in Maryland where he was an exceptional athlete. After graduation, he joined the military and served 11 years in the 125th Signal Battalion in the United States Army. While in service he was stationed in Germany, Washington State, and Hawaii. After his military service, Glenn explored multiple trades which led him to become a knowledgeable individual who others sought his help and guidance.

Along with spending time with his family, Glenn had a passion for watching and supporting his children/grandchildren play sports, trout fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Glenn’s loving and giving personality led him to be seen as a mentor/father figure to many of his son’s friends He was preceded in death by parents, Howard G.W. Williams, Alethia M. Williams; brother, Craig M. Williams and brother-in-law Andre’ K. Brown

He was preceded in death by parents, Howard G.W. Williams, Alethia M. Williams; brother, Craig M. Williams and brother-in-law Andre’ K. Brown

Those who shared his life, enjoyed his love, grieve his passing are:

His wife of 43 years, Ramona Lynn Williams, Oak Ridge, TN; two children, Glenn Eric Williams Jr. (Holly), Oak Ridge, TN, JJ Williams (Mariell), Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Elijah Williams (Oak Ridge, TN), Ally Williams (Oak Ridge, TN), Brennan Williams (Knoxville, TN), Cooper Williams (Oak Ridge, TN); siblings, Howard G. Williams, Sr. (Dana), Angela R. Brown, Rosalind B. Wilson (Tyrone) and a host of loving relatives and friends.

To leave a note for Glenn’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenn Eric Williams, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

