Gene Richmond Carnes, Clinton

Gene Richmond Carnes, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Reta, on the morning of Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 74. Gene was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 13, 1947, to Doyle and Elsie Carnes. After graduating high school, Gene joined the Marine Corp. and fought in Vietnam in Khe Sahn during the Tet Offensive. He returned home a very humble man, ready to serve the Lord in any way he could. Gene took adventure to a new level and tried his hand at bull riding for a short time after Vietnam, and soon after met the love of his life, Reta Jannie Carr. Gene married his eternal companion, Reta Carr/Carnes, in 1974. In 1986, they moved to Tennessee where Gene finished his Bachelor’s degree, he then worked until he retired from the Dept. of Energy running projects for the government tracking hazardous waste removal throughout the US. Gene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served in many capacities throughout the years. There was nothing in this world that meant more to him than family. He was the greatest example of unconditional love, compassion, forgiveness and had an unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ, that he was not afraid to share. Gene was loved by all that ever knew him, and cherished for the man he was. He had the kindest eyes and smile, with a bold voice of authority that was used ever so gently.

In addition to his wife, Reta Carnes, Gene is survived by his sister Sherry Wood, children, Jannie Owens (Rick Owens), Jon Michael Carnes (Jennifer Carnes), Andrea Smithwick (William Norman) Douglas Carnes, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that meant more to him than life itself.

Gene is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Carnes and parents Doyle and Elsie Carnes.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, Tennessee 37716. Receiving of friends and family from 5 pm-7 pm, funeral service at 7 pm. The graveside service the following day, Dec. 30, 2021, at The East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. www.holleygamble.com

