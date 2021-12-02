Gary L. Conger, Oliver Springs

Gary L. Conger, age 84, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 10, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN. He moved to Tennessee in 1986. Gary was an avid UT fan, Titans fan, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling when he was able.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry E. Conger and Edna L. Mason.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years: Sharon Conger; sons: Dennis K. Conger and wife Lee Ann of Knoxville, and David L. Conger and wife Tammy of Oak Ridge; grandchildren: Miranda, Maela, Tessa, Hayley, Savannah, and Emily; great-grandchild: Kanaan; sisters: Sherren Bartlett, Donna Beamon and husband Steve; mother-in-law: Phyllis McKinney; sister-in-law: Karon Roberts and husband Raymond “Rob”; brother-in-law: Terry Johnson and wife Terri Ann; cousins: Sue Hovermale; Judy Dorrell and husband Jeff; Diana Dilworth and husband Bill. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is caring for arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Lee Conger, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

