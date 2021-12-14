Faye Douglas McNallie Coots, Lebanon

Faye Douglas McNallie Coots, age 83 of Lebanon, Tennessee formerly of Rockwood passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN. She was a retired LPN with Rockwood Health Care.  Faye was a member of Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle in Rockwood, TN. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Tom and Robbie Douglas, Husband; J.D. McNallie.

Survivors Include:

Daughters:                Debbie Bercegeay (Mike) of Murfreesboro, TN.

Cathy Sells (Wayne) of Vine Grove, KY.

Anita Ellis (Paul) of Lebanon, TN.

Juanita Hilton (Gaylord) of Lebanon, TN.

Son:                            Nathan Coots (Gaile) of Kingsport, TN.

16 Grandchildren

A host of Great-Great Grandchildren

Sisters:                     Katherine O’Dell of Rockwood, TN.

Jane Walker of Spring City, TN.

Brother:                   Rolland Douglas (Bonnie) of Colorado

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Lewis Capps officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Faye Douglas McNallie.

