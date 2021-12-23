Eugene Curtis, Pioneer TN/Lincoln ME

Eugene Curtis, 64 of Pioneer TN/Lincoln ME passed away 12/18/2021 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Eugene was born in Lincoln, ME March 27, 1957. He was a graduate of Old Town High School, Class of 1975, and was employed by Galloway Construction and Irby Construction prior to retirement.



Eugene is predeceased by his mother Leola Davis and father Ashley Curtis Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Laurie (Ellis) Curtis and Sisters Barbara Sibley Chase, Sarah Curtis and Ed, Vicky Hesseltine and Jim and brothers Benn Curtis, Ashley “Bump” Curtis and Calvin Curtis and Missy. Many nieces and nephews. Also, special friends David and Sandy Day, Eddie Adkins and Jackie, Jerry Chitwood, Johnny Adkins and Melinda, Clay Nalley and Christine, and all his friends at Jakes Branch Baptist Church.



Eugene loved life and lived it to the fullest. Just a few of his favorites were watching car races, working with his excavator, riding his motorcycle, and traveling. Eugene also loved his dogs. They were family. He also loved visiting with family and friends and enjoying an evening around the fire with good conversation and a barbecue.



Eugene will be missed. His time here on earth has passed but he lives on in the hearts of his family and friends. He is now with his family and friends who have gone before him and is well-loved.



Eugene will be placed to rest in Tennessee which he had grown to love so much. Still, part of his heart always will belong in Maine. There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Eugene Curtis, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

