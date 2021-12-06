Elizabeth Ann Davis Roberts, Sunbright

Elizabeth Ann Davis Roberts was born November 9, 1970, in Lafayette, TN. She passed from this earth on December 3, 2021, at her home in Sunbright. She was a graduate of Scott High School, a member of the Night Light House of Prayer in Monterey and she loved the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Faye Jeffers; grandparents, JL & Wiladean Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Roberts; father, James Allen Davis; sister, Carolyn Jarnigan; brother, Matthew Davis; niece, Jordan Long; nephew Dillon Jarnigan; special aunts, Angela Morrow and Mary Jane Campbell; loyal friend & caregiver, Vera Presley; sisters-in-law, Tami Layne, and Tara Bacon; brother-in-law, Scotty Roberts; 2 beloved puppies, Snow and Snoop.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 6, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Dr. Ronnie Pierce officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Pallbearers are:

Aaron Morrow

Adam Morrow

Jim Morrow

Cole Robbins

Wyatt Bunn

Dylan Jarnigan

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth Ann Davis Roberts.

