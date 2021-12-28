Edna Faye Terry Morgan, Copperas Cove (formerly of Morgan County)

Edna Faye Terry Morgan, 88, of Copperas Cove passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at home surrounded by her husband and four children.

Faye was born on July 5, 1933, in Oneida, Tennessee to John Sherman and Erna Maye (West) Marcum. Faye grew up in Oneida and graduated from Oneida High School in 1951. During her time in high school, Faye was crowned Miss Oneida and Miss Scott County.

She married Luther Terry Jr on February 20, 1951, and they later moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky after Luther returned from Korea. Faye moved all over the world while supporting Luther’s military career and raising a family. They eventually settled in Copperas Cove in 1974. In 1978, Faye attended Central Texas College and studied psychology.

Faye married Thurman Morgan on October 27, 1979, in Copperas Cove and briefly moved back to Tennessee.

Her children were blessed to have a devoted homemaker. Her home was a safe place for all her children and grandchildren from the time they were born.

Faye loved the Lord and attended First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove. She loved her family, animals, gardening, long rides in the country, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, John and Erna Marcum, and the father of her children, Luther Terry Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Thurman Morgan; her children, Bonnie Terry, Jeff Terry, Suzanne Terry Thomas, and Luther Shane Terry; her sister, Violet Lee Jones; and grandchildren, Joshua Poland, Stephanie Lang (David), Destry Lack, Luke Dillon Thomas (Marnee), Brittni Terry (Joe), Kelsey Thomas, Ashton Shelstead (Adam), and Garett Thomas (Ashlee)

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Viss Family Funeral Home with burial following at the Kempner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S FM 116, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.

