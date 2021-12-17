Edna Erle Gibson, 92, Kingston

Edna Erle Gibson, age 92, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home in Kingston. She was born in Knoxville to Sam & Doll Raby on May 15, 1929. Edna was co-owner and ran the day-to-day operations of the J.W. Gibson Company with her late husband. She loved cooking, canning, and taking care of her family and will be missed by them all.

Edna was preceded in death by husband, J W Gibson; son, David Gibson; daughter, Mary Bell; and brother, Lyman Raby.

Survivors include daughter, Madge Anders; sister, Jane Chandler; grandchildren, Tate Harries, Rhonda Roberts, and husband Dwight, and Natalie Garrison; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Friday, December 17, 2021, in her home at 217 Cedarbrook Lane Kingston, TN. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 9 am Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor David Simmons officiating. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Gibson

