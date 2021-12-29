Earl W. McDaniel, Oak Ridge

Earl W. McDaniel, age 87, an Oak Ridge National Laboratory retiree, died, December 27, 2021. He is survived by wife, June Freeman McDaniel; daughter & son-in-law, Cyndie & Rodney Renfro of Oak Ridge; granddaughters, Morgan Anderson and husband, Shaun, of Knoxville and Heather Grieb and husband, Curtis, of Calgary, Alberta; great-grandchildren, Mac Anderson of Knoxville, and Evelyn and Wilson Grieb of Calgary, Alberta.

The family will receive friends 1:30-3 pm Sunday, January 2, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Mark Flynn officiating. Per his request, Mr. McDaniel was cremated. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Earl W. McDaniel please visit our Tribute Store.

