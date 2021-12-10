Dorothy (Dot) Maner Marshall, Kingston

Dorothy (Dot) Maner Marshall, 92, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, December 8. She was the daughter of William A. and Callie Thomas Maner. A lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, Heiskell, Tennessee, she more recently attended First Baptist Church in Kingston. After working in the Roane County Clerk’s office from 1969 until 1982, she served as Roane County Clerk from 1983 until her retirement in 2006, a total of 37 years.

Dot is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Alex H. (Jack) Marshall, Jr., and their beloved son, Alex (Jackie) Marshall III.

She is survived by son John William (Bill) Marshall and wife Paula; grandchildren Jason, Megan, and Alex and (Cara); great-grandson Maddox, great-granddaughters Tessie, Nadia, and Nicola; and sister Oga Maner Williams.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Marshall Family.

