Doris Pass, Wartburg

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mrs. Doris Pass, age 73 of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 6, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Gladys Davis.

Her son: Jeffery Pass.

Two sisters: Betty Williams and Rhonda Davis.

And one brother: Tommy Davis.

She is survived by her husband: David Pass.

One daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Brian Peters.

Her beloved granddaughter: Cassidy Peters.

Five brothers and three sisters-in-law: Kyle “Bucky” Davis, Lewis Davis, Vic, and Beverly Davis, Steve and Debbie Davis, Mike and Tammy Davis.

Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen and Tony Stringfield, and Arlene and Larry Smith.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Vic Davis and Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Doris Pass.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Cheri Lynn Sexton Bible, Wartburg

Mrs. Cheri Lynn Sexton Bible, age 56, of Wartburg went to be with Jesus, Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: