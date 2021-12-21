Donna Gail Carey, Oakdale

Donna Gail Carey, age 56, passed away on December 19, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on May 2, 1965.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buddy & Judy Ledford.

She is survived by her son, Zackery Carey; daughter, Ashely (Mark) Wilson; grandson, Wade Wilson.

Donna loved God, her family, all animals, and cooking. She will forever be greatly loved and missed.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Rankins Chapel Church Cemetery with Bro. Sonny Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes research foundation.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna Gail Carey.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna, please visit our floral store.

