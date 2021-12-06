Donald “Duck” Brown, Briceville

Donald “Duck” Brown age 52, of Briceville, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1969, to Billy Morris and Verdia Carroll Brown in Anderson County. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, and Gin-singing. He is preceded in death by his Father Billy Morris Brown. Donald is survived by:

Mother                Verdia Carroll Brown

Son                        Matthew Brown

Daughter             Heather Kennedy

                                Karrie Morgan

2 Grandchildren

A host of other nieces and nephews and many family members.

Visitation: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral: 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Lowe and Pastor Clayton Brown officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.  

