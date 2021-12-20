Delpha Jones, Chestnut Ridge

Delpha Jones, age 88 of Chestnut Ridge, passed away on December 18, 2021. Delpha was a member of Hillview Baptist Church, and her greatest passion was serving the Lord. She enjoyed working in her garden and loved flowers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hilliard and Vanda Hilliard; husband, Archie Jones; sisters, Mary Jones, Virgie Howard, and Leona Norris; brother, Dimpsy Hilliard.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (James) Warren, Amy (Tommy) Keyes, Ralph Jones, Charlie (Gina) Jones, Janice (Weston) Stiles, Tammy Jones Maner; sister, Glenna Calderon of Michigan and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Hill View Baptist Church in the Chestnut Ridge Community from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeffy Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Hill View Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Delpha Jones.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delpha, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

