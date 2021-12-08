Debra Kay Edmonds, Harriman

Debra Kay Edmonds, age 66 of Harriman was loved into Jesus’ arms on Sunday, December 5, 2021, with her loving family around her. She courageously fought cancer for close to two years never losing her positive attitude. Debbie was born and raised in Harriman where she attended Central Elementary, Cumberland Junior High then to Harriman High School. She was a Majorette in the Rhapsody in Blue Band under the director of Uncle Willie and during the concert season, she played the clarinet. She attended Roane State Community College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in office Administration. After graduation, she worked at Roane State until going to work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Debbie was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church where she served as Nursery Director for many years loving on all the children as if they were her own. Debbie loved her family, her church, and all the many friends she had. She loved spending time on the lake, camping, and especially beach trips where she spent her time sitting on the balcony and watching the dolphins. She treasured time walking on the beach with the love of her life, her husband, George Alan. She was a huge Nascar fan and for many years attended at least two races a year.

Debbie was proceeded in death by her parents, Elden and Pauline Harvey Mayton, sisters Ruth Brey and Pat Pelfrey, father-in-law Samuel Edmonds.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years George Alan, sons Troy Waldo (Mandy), and Clint Edmonds (Jessica) both of Harriman. Mother-in-law Eleanor Edmonds, grandchildren Rebecca (Brandon) Vincent of Louisville, KY, Emily Waldo of Harriman, Chase Randolph and Maverick Alan Edmonds of Harriman, great-grandchild Eleanor Kay Vincent, sisters Sandra (Mike) McKeetham of Kingston and Ann (Donnie) Harvey of Harriman, and many nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Pine Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Randy Roper and Rev. Michael Koontz officiating. Burial 2:00 pm Friday at the Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s, Pine Ridge Baptist Church 151 Edwards Rd Harriman, TN 37748, and Shriners- Temple, 315 Mimosa Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Edmonds Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

