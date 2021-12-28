David “Frank” Windham, Coalfield

David “Frank” Windham, 67, of Coalfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27th, 2021, in his childhood holler home that he loved with his whole heart. He was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church, and he’d be the first to tell you he talked with God too when he was out in nature, especially while roaming the woods, hills, and mountainsides surrounding Gouge Hollow, his old homeplace, with his brothers and sisters.

He worked at the 76 and Hagman’s Truck Stop in his younger days, and he spent many years making wonderful memories while working at Ivis’ Grocery Store in Coalfield, where he enjoyed watching multiple generations of kids grow up (and “spoiling them” along the way).

He was deeply interested in the paranormal, and he started an online group that focused on it, creating a safe space for members to share their personal experiences. He loved all the members as a second family. He was also passionate about genealogy, tracing his family lineage back several generations, and he was a proud member of the Coalfield Genealogy group, helping trace lineages of the Coalfield community and documenting local history.

Frank was a great man and even better father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He was known for his big heart and quick wit. If you knew him, you loved him… and he loved you. He believed in making room for everyone, and no matter how many people he had in his heart, there was always room for one more. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him, and we’ll continue to keep his memory and legacy alive by loving like he did.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rena (Liles) and James Gouge, and his biological parents, Zena (Liles) and Otis Windham. Mother-in-law and father-in-law: Barbara (Kirby) & William Brown. His sisters: Carol Windham Daughtery, Jane Gouge Marsh, Sue Gouge Pelfrey, Kay Gouge Gamble, Opal Gouge Covington, and Delores Windham. His brothers: Reverend Jerry Gouge, Billy Gouge, Jimmy Gouge, Billy Windham, Paul Windham, Ray Windham, Freddie Windham, and Tommy Windham. Sisters-in-law: Jewel Wilson Gouge and Patsy Moore Gouge. Brothers-in-law: Dusty Marsh, Joe Tarner, Loyd Edwards, and Tommy Gamble. Nieces: Vanessa Rose Gouge, Shelena Gouge Baker, and Penny Marsh. Nephews: Larry Wayne Daugherty, David Edwards, Billy Lee Gouge, Bud Gouge, and Eddie Lee Daughtery.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years and love of his life, Sherry Brown Windham, and his daughter, Christy Windham Tarner. His sisters: Rose Gouge Tarner, Teena Gouge Jones and husband David, and Susan Gouge Jenkins, and his brother, Eddie Windham and wife Donna. His honorary daughter (sister-in-law), Louann Brown. Sisters-in-law: Bea West Gouge, Laura Gouge, Patricia Brown Burchfield, Judy Winegardner, and husband Mark, Kathy Brown Archer, and Terry Brown Blackwell. Brothers-in-law: Larry Daugherty, Don Pelfrey, Steve Duncan, David Brown, and wife Pat, Mike Burchfield, and Jackie Jones. Nieces and nephews, who he considered to be his kids as well: Mary Edwards Wright, Tim Covington, Sarah Gouge King, Laura Gouge Wilson, Gail Gouge Buckley, Jamie Windham, Angie Windham May, Keith & Donnie Pelfrey, Jennifer Duncan Rankin, Lisa Duncan, Josh & Daniel Daugherty, Tiffney Burchfield Hall, Samantha Burchfield, Brandon & Derek Moore, Holly & Carl Winegardner, Sarah Thompson Brown, Chris Whitt, Matthew Blackwell, Rachel Tipton, and Tyler Archer.

He is survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly and claimed as his own as well.

Honorary daughter and honorary grandchildren, Jeni Hood Griffin, and Jenises, Destanie, & Dalton Phillips. Special friends: Linda Crockett, Deborah McCormick Maxey, Mike Dyer, Robert Ayers, Judy Spradlin, Glenda Fritts, Kimberly Marlar, Ivis Slone, Sandy Boshears, and Steve Hunter.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to all those who’ve been involved in his care over the years and his remaining days, especially Jonathan and the entire staff of 3 West at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Morgan County EMS, Dr. Thomas Allen, and his staff, Amy Russell, and Covenant Home Health Services.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. David Coffman officiating. The burial will be arranged for a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David “Frank” Windham.

