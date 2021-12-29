David F. Greise, Rockwood

David F. Greise, age 55, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on April 28, 1966, in Cumberland, Maryland. David completed ROTC at Frostburg State University and served in the United States Army National Guard as a Lieutenant in a Combat Engineer unit. David was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. David was a proud small business owner with his wife, Colleen. David loved to spend time with his grandkids. David enjoyed time on the lake and spending time with family and friends. David was always willing to help others and had a laugh that no one would forget. David will be truly missed.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 33 years Colleen Greise of Rockwood

Son David “D.L.” Greise & wife, Hannah of Oak Ridge

Parents David Albert & Helen Frances Greise of Sun City, FL

Grandfather Regis Irwin of Springs, TX

Grandchildren David Joseph Greise and Madison Jo Greise

Sister Annmarie Hight & husband, Matthew of Del Ray, FL

Brother Doug Greise & wife, Stephanie of Sarasota, FL

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law Larry & Jeannie McKay of Kingston

Sisters-in-law Linda & Ron Voss of Monument, CO

Kathleen McKay of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

A memorial service followed by a food reception will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church, 1212 Salem Valley Rd. Ten Mile, TN 37880. Childcare will be provided during the service. In David’s words, “Flowers are a waste”; therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Salem Baptist’s bus or food basket ministries. The family of David can also take donations to the Salem Baptist. Please prepare to share a great memory of David at the reception. A table will also be provided where memories can be written out for the family to read at a different time. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

