CPD wants to restart ‘Coffee With a Cop’

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Clinton Police Department says that as part of its effort to improve communications between itself and the community it serves, it wants to start a new program in 2022 called “Coffee With a Cop.”

Conducted in previous years as more or less one-off events, the Clinton Police Department, as the name implies, wants to share coffee with you and hear your thoughts on issues surrounding crime and law enforcement within the city limits in an “informal, neutral space.” This time, it appears they would like to do it on a more regular basis, and took to social media this week asking for anyone who owns or operates a restaurant or coffee shop in Clinton to host events in the new year.

If you would like to get involved, or if you have a space you would like to offer up, contact Chief Vaughn Becker by email at [email protected].

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Streambank stabilization project set to begin in January

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that a streambank stabilization project will begin on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: