Cody Clinton Brown, 32, Clinton

Cody Clinton Brown, age 32 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was a loving son, husband, and father.

Cody was born May 10, 1989, to Lisa Copeland and Junior Brown. He grew up on New River and is still frequently visited. In 2007 he met his other half, DeLane Duncan and they raised three daughters, Shalie, Jaylen, and Kinzy.

He enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginsenging, 4-wheeling, riding motorcycles, and taking road trips.

He collected old coins and was always checking dates on everyone’s spare change. Cody loved watching his daughter, Jaylen playing basketball. He had an extraordinary love and passion for his family. Cody had an infectious personality and a compassionate spirit.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ernest, Sr and Reba Brown;

Uncles, Marvin Brown and William Charles “Danker” Copeland;

Brother-in-law, EJ Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, DeLane Duncan;

Daughters, Shalie, Jaylen, and Kinzy;

Mother, Lisa Copeland, and Father, Ernest Brown, Jr.;

Brothers, Eugene (Tracy) Brown and Jordan;

Grandmother, Hazel Copeland;

Niece, Briley; Special Cousin, Stevie Copeland;

Aunts and Uncles, James and Brenda Brown with their children, Tyler and Isaac;

Aunt, Donna Lowe;

Cousin, William Lowe;

Mother-in-law, Bertha Smith, and Father-in-law, Tommy Duncan;

And many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Brown’s Flatt Baptist Church from 12-1:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ricky Bailey officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

