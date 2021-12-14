City announces 2021 holiday closures and schedule changes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 13, 2021) – All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed on Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27 in observance of Christmas.

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021, for New Year’s Eve. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Additional closures and adjustments to City services and facilities are listed below:

Animal Shelter:Closed Dec. 25 Closed Jan. 1
Oak Ridge Public Library:(incl. bookdrop) Closed Dec. 24-27 Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2  
Civic Center: (incl. indoor pool)Closed Dec. 23-27 Closed Dec. 31-Jan.1
  
Scarboro Community Center:(incl. Senior Center)Closed Dec. 24-27 Closed Dec. 31 – Jan.1
Centennial Golf Course:Closed Dec. 24-25
Waste Connections Convenience Center:Closed all day December 25

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled the week of Christmas, on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2021) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2022). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers are also welcomed to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

