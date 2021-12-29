Cheryl Angel, Harriman

Miss Cheryl Angel, 58, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home after battling a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing in the choir, listening to gospel music, and upon her own profession of faith, Cheryl was baptized. She wasn’t bound down by her disability, rather she turned it into a blessing wherever she went. She loved doing chores around the house and in her free time she enjoyed arts and crafts. Cheryl loved everybody and that love was reciprocated to her through the care that her family gave her. Her sister, Veda, passionately cared for her the last 5 years and Cheryl loved her the more for it. She didn’t just have a great love for Veda, but she shared her love equally with her sister Brenda and her brother Richard.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Wanda Jane McCoy Angel

One sister: Betty Joe Hall

A special niece: Jessica “Sissy” Jarnagin

And her grandparents: Ted Kidd McCoy and Edna McCoy

She is survived by her brother: Richard Hall of Harriman

Two sisters: Brenda Bond of Dayton, OH, and Veda and Dennis Jarnagin of Harriman

One uncle: Terry McCoy of Rockwood

And her fur baby: “Baby”

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family requests that the service arrangements remain private. However, if one wishes to make a monetary donation, you can donate to your favorite charity or local church.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Angel family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Kay Angel, please visit our floral store.

