Cheri Lynn Sexton Bible, Wartburg

Mrs. Cheri Lynn Sexton Bible, age 56, of Wartburg went to be with Jesus, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Parkwest Hospital. Cheri was born February 26, 1965, to her late parents William “Bill” Sexton and Carol Mason Sexton. She graduated from Central High School in 1983. She was a nurse for over 30 years. Cheri loved her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and an amazing grandmother. She had a heart of gold and was good to everyone who crossed her path, regardless of who they were. Cheri will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her Spouse Roy Bible. Daughters – Megan (Barion) Spratling and Shasta (Wayne) Bedford. Son- Ethan (Brandi) Bible. Grandchildren: Tyran, Tyvaeh, Taylen, Gavin, Maci, Jalynn, Bralynn, Adalynn

She is survived by her siblings: Karen (Joel) Seaton, Regina Webb (Ronnie Phillips), Garold (Kim) Sexton, and Derrick (Tina) Sexton. Brothers-in-law: Jimmy (Karen) Bible, Coy (Jane) Bible, Doug (Trish) Bible, Donnie (Bethany) Bible, Roger (Beth) Bible.

A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Buster Armes officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Cemetery in Lancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheri, please visit our floral store.

