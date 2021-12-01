Charles Wayne Thomas, 65

Charles Wayne Thomas, age 65 passed peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he was a medical Specialist. Charles was a nurse and worked at many hospitals and nursing homes.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Thomas, and sister, Bertha Marie.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Patricia Thomas of Oak Ridge, Sharon Dowdell of Clinton, Janice Allen of Clinton, and twin sister, Charlotte Thomas of Knoxville; brother, Robert (Mary) Thomas of Fort Wayne, IN; daughter, Lareshia Gallaher; granddaughter, Amoni Gallaher, special friend, Deloris Whitt; a host of nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Charles also had many special friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice for all their love and care. They would also like to thank everyone for all their prayers, calls, and condolences.



The family will have a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton at 2:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

