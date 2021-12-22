Charles Roe Redmon, Atlanta, GA (formerly Roane County)

Charles Roe Redmon, age 72, of Atlanta, Ga, passed away on December 20th, 2021. Charles was a lifelong musician, serving as music director in many churches in Atlanta, as well as a pianist, organist, and sang tenor with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for over 40 years. He was the son of Charlie & Rella Redmon, formerly of Oakdale TN.

He is survived by his son Chris (& Missy) Redmon, grandchildren Caleb (& Keeli) Redmon, Marissa (& Jacob) Helton, & 3 great-grandchildren Joyanna Helton, Eliana Helton, and Mariah Redmon.

The family is honoring Charles’ wish to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Roe Redmon.

