Charles Anthony Brown, “Tony”, Oliver Springs

Charles Anthony Brown, “Tony”, age 61 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Anyone who knew him knew how much he loved his family and his hometown. He worked for the Town of Oliver Springs for over 40 years and took pride in his job. He worked hard to support his family. He loved and was loved, especially by the love of his life who he married in 1979. Tony loved the Lord and had a wonderful spirit that could be felt when he was around. He was always quick with a smile or a laugh. If you were his friend, you had a friend for life. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his son, Tony.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Florence Brown; sisters, Sue Meyers, Dutchie Casteel, and Gertrude Moore; brothers, Charles Brown and Eddie Joe York; daughter by heart, Crystal Brown.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Zola Mae Brown; children, Charlene Brown, Lisa Parsons and husband Dallas, Tony Brown; grandchildren, Dallis Parsons, Alice Brown, Noah Parsons, Jada and Jasmine Parsons, and Peyton Allen; brothers, William Dee Brown and wife Frances, Jim York and wife Margaret, Bill York, Joe Moore and wife Treva McCann; sisters, Connie Asher, Debra Robbins and husband Jim, Brenda Chaney and husband Charles.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Frances Brown officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony, please visit our floral store.

