Charles Allen Raymond, 56

On Thursday, December 16th Charles Allen Raymond passed away peacefully at Medical City Hospital in Denton, Texas.

Allen was born April 1, 1965, and grew up in Harriman on his family’s farm. It was on the farm where Allen developed his strong work ethic that stayed with him throughout his life. Allen attended Harriman High School where he was a member of the Blue Devils football team all four years. During his teen years, Allen discovered a passion for vintage cars. This passion stayed with him throughout his life. After graduation Allen joined the Army National Guard and served until 1994. In the late 80’s Allen moved to Atlanta and made his home there with his wife and children. In 1997 Allen moved to Dallas Texas and remained there until his death.

Allen was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Walter and Virgie Brown of Oliver Springs, and his paternal grandparents C.E. and Betty Raymond of Harriman.

Allen is survived by his daughter Courtney Raymond of Atlanta Georgia, Son Brent Raymond (Anna Derr-Moore girlfriend) of Dallas Texas. Son Conner Raymond of Dallas Texas. Granddaughter Eden Raymond of Atlanta Georgia. Parents David and Lavanna Raymond of Harriman. Sister and brother-in-law Angela and Stephen Charles of Harriman. Nephews Elijah and Matthew Charles of Harriman. Many more extended family members and friends that will love and miss him forever.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, December 23rd at 2 pm, with interment immediately following at Roane Memorial Gardens in Harriman Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers donations to Mount Pisgah Printing ministry or to his children are welcomed.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles, please visit our floral store.

