Carolyn Sue “Susie” Nance, Westel

Carolyn Sue “Susie” Nance, age 63 of Westel Community, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born October 15, 1958, in Rockwood, TN. Carolyn worked for Alba Health as a machine operator. She spent her life loving her family and loved her grandchildren; they were her whole life. Carolyn spent her life as a caregiver. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Carl Edward and Virginia Sue Cottrell Nance, Sister; Diana Wolfe, Brother; Bobby Nance, Husband; Jerry Gill.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Jessica & Jesse DeRossett of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Johnny Nance of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Jerry Gill, Jr. & Kaci of Florida

Grandchildren: Joshua, Jared, Jayden, Jaethyn, Jemma, Jamie,

Nova, Terra, Brandy

Sisters: Jane Nance, Jennifer Nance

Brothers: Eddie Nance, Mike Nance, Terry Nance, Jeff Nance, Greg Nance

The Family will receive friends Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Interment and graveside will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carolyn sue Nance.

