Carolyn L. Turner, Rocky Top

Carolyn L. Turner age 75, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. Born on April 15, 1945, to the late Walter Fredrick Sr. and Grace Harness Fredricks in Fort Mountain, TN. Carolyn loved gardening, taking care of plants, she loved children and caring for the elderly. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Walter Fredrick (Jargo), James D. Fredrick (Red), and Herman Fredrick, sisters Betty Lorine Davis, Callie Law, Rheba Hackworth, and Margaret Oldham. Carolyn is survived by:

Daughters Jacqueline Michelle (Jacki) Rhea

Shawna Leigh Morgan

Lindsey Marie Simmons

Grandchildren Jordan Michael Morgan

Jessica Braden & Codey

Rebecca Harper & Wesley

Katie King & Hunter

Great Grandchildren Jayla Morgan

Genesis Simmons

Adrian Simmons

Akari Watson

McKenna Morgan

Levi Braden

Creed Harper

Maddox Harper

Easton Harper

A host of Nieces & Nephews

Visitation: 12:30 pm- 2:00 pm, Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: 2:30 pm, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Turner family cemetery in Rocky Top.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn, please visit our floral store.

