Carolyn J. Baker, Ten Mile

Carolyn J. Baker of Ten Mile, TN passed November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E Baker.

She is survived by her son, Darren Bryson Sr (Julie), and three grandchildren, Darren Bryson Jr (Anna), Brandon Bryson (Vanessa), and Briana Bryson. She is also survived by brother, William Guthrie (Brenda), and sister Jewell Knighton, along with her great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friends of Carolyn and the family left to also celebrate her life include Sandra and Charles Knaff, Sandra Ausburn, and Elizabeth and Eric Harris.

Carolyn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and loyal friend. A private celebration will be held by family and friends at a later date.

