Carl Wayne Benton, Oak Ridge

Carl Wayne Benton, 53, of Oak Ridge passed away unexpectantly on December 10, 2021, at his home. Carl was born in Corbin, Kentucky on March 15, 1968. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his father Edward, Mother Gloria, and brother Edward. He is survived by his 6 children, Crystal D. Benton (Deven), Carlie M. Benton (Luis), Briana M. Stephens (Mike) of Oak Ridge, Kora E. Benton (Nick) of Knoxville, Danial J. Stephens, and Carl Benton Jr. of Detroit Mi., James Stephens of Oak Ridge.

Mother of his Children Bonnie Lou Benton Drane. His Grandchildren, Skylur LeeAnn Smallwood, Tayleighana Reign Whitfield, Joseph Ryan Benton, Jaselyn Dawn Whitefield, Wayne Smith, JaQuan Devon Benton, Luis Ortiz, Luis Carlito Ortiz, Louciana Renee Ortiz, McKaylee Rae Bean, Dominic Zayne Riley Bean, and Josiah James Stephens. Sister Coleen S. Benton and Brother Robert Benton of Detroit, MI, Nieces and Nephews, Brandon Robert Taylor of Oliver Springs, Tn, Amanda, Amber, Adrianna, Alyssa, Angelica, Little Robert, Edward, Chloe, Josh, Kaitlin, Jeremy, and Haley Benton and Jenna Bittar of Michigan. His beloved Mother-in-Law Lucille G. Roberts of Loudon, Tn.

The family will receive friends at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Tn on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12-1 pm. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Troy Coker officiating. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery.

To leave a note for Carl’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

