Carl Eugene Stump, Kingston

Carl Eugene Stump, age 86, of Kingston, TN, passed away in Oak Ridge, TN, on Dec 22, 2021. Born in Lebanon, VA, on February 27, 1935, he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Blanche Stump, his first wife and mother of their children, Lois Bates Stump, and his second wife, Dr. Marty Wallace.

He is survived by brother Bill Stump (Brenda); children David Stump (Rejetta), Jerry Stump (Robin), and Carla Stump (Donna); three grandchildren, Jaime Bardill, Julia Stump, and Sarah Stump, and three great-grandchildren.

For 30 years, Carl was an engineer and on-air announcer for local radio stations WHBT-Harriman and WECO-Wartburg. Carl played mandolin in local bluegrass bands, including nightly shows with the Smoky Mt Travelers in Gatlinburg. Carl was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church.

A private service is planned.

