Brian Elliott Ferguson, 43

Brian Elliott Ferguson, age 43, passed away, December 1, 2021. He was a 1996 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and went on to attend Nashville Auto Diesel College in 2006 where he obtained an associates degree. Brian was a self-employed mechanic and owner of First-Rate Auto.

He was preceded in death by father, Jimmy Lee Ferguson; grandparents, Robert & Nona Roberts, Troy Lee & Kate Ledford Ferguson, and Daisy Farmer; and mother-in-law, Sarah Knight.

Survivors include mother, Gail Ferguson; children, Taylor Bell Jarnigan and husband, Chad, Gavin Elliott Ferguson, and Cole Michael Ferguson; his children’s mother, Stephanie Knight Ferguson; stepdaughter, Hunter Parrish; granddaughter, Zendaya Brookshire; brother, Royce Ferguson, and wife, Renee; nephew, Ashton Ferguson; aunt, Judy Ferguson Hyde; special friends, Gary Leffew, Jon Lee, and Jeff Goodwin; and many other relatives and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help animals in need at S.A.R.G. www.shelteranimalsrescue.org/donate.shtml. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Craig Shelton officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

