Boyd Nathan Johnson, Harriman

Mr. Boyd Nathan Johnson, age 72 of Harriman, TN passed away on December 26, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on October 16, 1949. Boyd enjoyed collecting transistor radios, going to yard sales and flea markets. He attended Faith Primitive Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a good father and loving husband who always took his family to church. He was a hard worker and one of a kind. He is Preceded in death by his Parents: James Louis and Elsie Swafford Johnson and first wife Delores Johnson.

He is Survived by:

Daughter and Son-In-Law: Dawn and William Elwartowski of Harriman, TN

3 Sons and Daughters-In-Law: Brian and Malinda Johnson of Harriman, TN

Kevin and Wendy Johnson of Harriman, TN

Christian and Natalie Johnson of Oak Ridge, TN

Grandchildren: Zaine Elwartowski, Drake Elwartowski, Sabastian Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Issac Johnson, and Luke Johnson.

Sister Sharon Johnson Patterson of Harriman, TN

The family has chosen to have a cremation with no services to be scheduled. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, TN is serving the family of Mr. Boyd Nathan Johnson.

