Bobby R. Renfro, Kingston

Bobby R. Renfro, age 83, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Summit View of Farragut. He was born February 27, 1938, in Ten Mile and was a dedicated member of Maple Grove Baptist Church where he loved attending as long as his health permitted. Bobby loved serving God and being with his church family. Over the years he had served in many capacities and was always willing to do anything to help further the gospel of Christ. He loved working on his farm but his main enjoyment was spending time with his grandsons and great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty J. Renfro; parents, Luke & Cora Cupp Renfro; brothers, Claude, Dewey, C.A., Jesse, L.C., and Lonnie Renfro; sister, Ethelle Sitzler.



SURVIVORS



Daughter Lori Feezell & husband, Jamie of Lenoir City



Grandsons Isaiah Feezell & wife, Rebecca of Kingston

Eli Feezell of Lenoir City



Great-granddaughter Cora Jean Feezell of Kingston



Brother Charlie Renfro & wife, Faye of Ten Mile



Brother-in-law Tom Walker & wife, Kathy of Lake City, FL



Sister-in-law Shirley Renfro of Ten Mile



Special Nephew George Renfro



Dear Friends Joe Ray, Scott Martin, Joyce West, and Steve “Cowboy” Roberts



A host of extended family, church family & friends



The family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Lester Gunn officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bobby Renfro, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

