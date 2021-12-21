Betty Louise Woods Hawn, Wartburg

Betty Louise Woods Hawn, age 81, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved her dog, Pooh Bear, and her family. Her favorite words were “I love you” and “fix that bed”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Estie Woods; brothers, James and Gary Woods; son, Tony Hawn and husband Bobby Hawn.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Hawn; grandchildren, Anthony (Savannah) Hawn and Cindy Hawn; great-grandchildren, Mallorie Hawn, Malacki Matheson, Levi Hawn, and Aleah Hawn; sisters, June Francis, Charlene Hall, Helen (Don) Putz, Gail Walker and Barbara Hall; brothers Leslie (Diane) Woods, Stanley (Kathy Woods) Robert (Gail) Woods and Wayne (Pam) Woods; sisters, June Francis, Charlene Hall, Helen (Don) Putz, Gail Walker, and Barbara Hall; brothers, Leslie (Diane) Woods, Stanley (Kathy) Woods, Robert (Gail) Woods and Wayne (Pam) Woods.

Special thanks to her caregivers Amy, Tasha, Heather, and Kelly.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert’s Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Ralph Nance and Bro. Randal Landrum officiating. Graveside will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Armes Chapel Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Hawn.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty, please visit our floral store.

