Betty Carol Wright, Marietta, GA

Betty Carol Wright, 80, of Marietta, GA died on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

She was the loving wife of Thomas Walter Wright for 49 years until he preceded her in death in 2014. While Betty held various jobs during her life, the one that was most important to her was raising her 2 sons, Dwayne and Darryl (Jodi). She thoroughly loved watching her two grandchildren, Matthew and Aryn, grow up to young adults.

Betty was born on August 21, 1941. She graduated from Harriman High School in 1959. Betty never knew a stranger. She loved to talk, joke around, and cut up. If she saw you, she was going to do her best to make you smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Carl and Bessie), and all 4 of her siblings (JD Wright, Clyde Wright, Myrtle Dell Scarborough, and Mary D Lockett). She is survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved greatly.

Family and friends will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Bradbury Cemetery for a Graveside Service. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Carol Wright please visit our Sympathy Store.

