Bernice M Walker, 89

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Bernice M Walker, 89 years old, died December 2, at 5:05 pm at the Waters of Clinton. She was a lifelong member of Hillvale Baptist Church before recently joining Island Home Baptist Church.  She was a caregiver to all and a hard worker.  She was a “Granny” to many and a “Mamaw” of three.  She retired from Rexnord/Linkbelt.  Anyone that knew her knew that she loved big and with all her heart.  She had many special friends over her lifetime.  Too many to name them all but a few were Shirley Collins, Rene Foust, Marynell Cardin, and Faye Bumgardner.   

She was proceeded in death by the love of her life and married to for 56 years; Kenneth M. Walker, her parents; Isaac and Rebecca Mammie Anderson, sisters; Lucille Anderson, Gladys Hatmaker, Edna Tudor, Carol Foust, Kathey Anderson, brothers; Bill Anderson, Lon Anderson, Von Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, and Denver Anderson. 

Survived by daughter; Reita Walker Jennings, sister; Cleo Brooks, grandchildren; Cody Walker, and Taylor Jennings, and great-granddaughter; Kiley Walker. Along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7 pm.  The funeral service will follow with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris.  Holley Gamble funeral home is in charge of arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Alma Ruth Tackett Watson, Clinton

Alma Ruth Tackett Watson (aka Granny and Nanny), age 84 of Clinton, TN passed away …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: