Azlee (Fritts) Steelman, 84

Azlee (Fritts) Steelman, known to everyone as “Nancy,” passed away peacefully after a long illness at Methodist Medical Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 56 years, Estel (Bud) Steelman, parents, Bill and Maggie Fritts, and sister, Helen Jacklyn Fritts all of Oliver Springs.

Nancy is survived by 5 children: Donna (Ed) Seiber of Petros, Greta (Late Lloyd) Gulley, Connie (Mike) Hicks, Christal (William) Russell, and Leslie Steelman all of Oliver Springs; 9 grandchildren: Shawna Steelman, Lindsey (Addison) Bible, Casey Gulley, Felicia (Cody) Stroup, Megan (Denton) Graham, Samantha Russell, Wesley Steelman, Leslie Bean, and Mylia Rae Hill; 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a special brother-in-law, Dee Steelman, and wife Barbara.

Nancy loved to take care of her roses and her favorite pet, “Thomas Cat.”

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm and a graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Gary Massengill will be officiating the services.

