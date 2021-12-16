Arthur Stanley Farley, Clinton

Arthur Stanley Farley of Clinton passed away peacefully at his home on December 14th, 2021. He had just celebrated his 78th birthday. “Ott” as most knew him was born in Pennington Gap Virginia and moved to Clinton with his family at an early age. He is survived by his son Michael Farley and wife Sondra, granddaughters Raegan and Maison Farley, step-grandchildren Baylor and Briley Wright, sister Roberta Campbell and husband Morris and partner Helen Phillips, all of Clinton

Ott is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Evelyn Farley, brother James Woodrow Farley and sister Jo Ella Farley

Ott graduated from Clinton High School and worked for over 40 years as a maintenance supervisor for the James H Moore Company and its successors. After retiring from there he spent his last 20 years working alongside his son with Michael Farley Rental Properties. He was an Army veteran and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church

He enjoyed spending time on the lake and especially being Papaw to his two granddaughters, whom he thought the world of.

He was loved by many and the family would like to express gratitude to all those who have reached out to express their sympathy.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble funeral home from 2:30-4:30 Sunday, December 19th with a celebration of life to follow at 5:00 pm at The Lodge at 424 Goans Ave in Clinton. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 20th at 11:00 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

