Anne S. Whaley, Harriman

December 8, 2021

Mrs. Anne S. Whaley, age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her home. She was born August 6, 1935, in Johnson City, TN to Eugene Campbell and Anna Lee Poe Whaley. She was an office administrator at H & R Block. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Anna Shipley; brother: Bill Shipley; and son: Tommy V. Morrell Jr. She is survived by:

Daughter: Becky (Bob) Wagner                                         of Harriman, TN

Penny (Earl) Miller                                            of Harriman, TN

Vickie Whaley                                                   of Chattanooga, TN

Sister: Janis (Jim) Cassell                                                 of Niceville, FL

Ex-husband: James Monroe Whaley, Jr.                          of Chattanooga, TN

Sister-in-law: Robin Morrell                                               of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA

Close Family Friend: Drema Walls                                    of Chattanooga, TN

9 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

Family will have a graveside and interment service on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Jeff Sledge officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Anne S. Whaley.

