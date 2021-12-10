Anne S. Whaley, Harriman

Mrs. Anne S. Whaley, age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her home. She was born August 6, 1935, in Johnson City, TN to Eugene Campbell and Anna Lee Poe Whaley. She was an office administrator at H & R Block. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Anna Shipley; brother: Bill Shipley; and son: Tommy V. Morrell Jr. She is survived by:

Daughter: Becky (Bob) Wagner of Harriman, TN

Penny (Earl) Miller of Harriman, TN

Vickie Whaley of Chattanooga, TN

Sister: Janis (Jim) Cassell of Niceville, FL

Ex-husband: James Monroe Whaley, Jr. of Chattanooga, TN

Sister-in-law: Robin Morrell of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA

Close Family Friend: Drema Walls of Chattanooga, TN

9 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

Family will have a graveside and interment service on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Jeff Sledge officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Anne S. Whaley.

