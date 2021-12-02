Angela Marie Jameson, 36

Angela Marie Jameson, age 36, passed away November 27, 2021, in Oak Ridge. Angela graduated from Oak Ridge High School Class of 2003 before attending Roane State Community College where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in radiological technology. Angela was employed as a radiology tech at UT Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Methodist Medical Center. Her hobbies included caring for her dogs who accompanied her everywhere. She was loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Angela was preceded in death by grandparents, Jack & Delores Cunningham.

Survivors include parents, Diane & Bob Jameson of Waldorf, MD; brothers, Mike Jameson of Alexandria, VA and John Jameson of Waldorf, MD; aunts, LaVonne Spicer of Knoxville, TN and Joan Wofford of New Market, AL; and uncle, Jack E. Cunningham of California.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am with Father Brent Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

