Anderson County Senior Center receives $5k state grant

Photo Courtesy of TCAD. Anderson County Office on Aging & Senior Center Director Cherie Phillips, far left, and County Mayor Terry Frank, far right, accept a presentation check for a $5,000.00 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging & Disability. Also pictured, second from left, are Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Representative John Ragan, TCAD Director James Dunn, and (in back row) Aaron Bradley, director of the East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.



CLINTON-State officials, on Monday, November 29th, visited the Anderson County Office on Aging & Senior Center to present the facility director and County Mayor Terry Frank with a $5,000 grant check.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Representative John Ragan, Tennessee Commission on Aging & Disability Executive Director James Dunn, and Aaron Bradley, director of the East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability, visited the Anderson County Senior Center for the presentation.

The $5,000 grant to Anderson County Senior Center is part of $400,000 in competitive grant funds awarded by the Tennessee General Assembly, through TCAD, to 80 senior centers in 59 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

In applying for the non-recurring grant funds, Anderson County indicated it will use the $5,000 for a number of purposes, including: to purchase and install anti-slip wall safety handrail bars throughout the Senior Center, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive; and to purchase activity supplies and equipment, as well as exercise equipment.

“We are enormously appreciative of Lt. Gov. McNally, Rep. Ragan and Rep. Powers for making this funding available to TCAD for senior centers. And we want to thank TCAD and Director James Dunn for putting this program together and presenting the award at our facility. With this grant, we’ll be able to improve safety in our facility, as well as add opportunities for additional programming,” Mayor Frank said.

“Senior Centers prove time and time again to improve the mental and physical well-being of the senior adults in our community. We are so thankful for the many partners who help us operate a center–from federal and state partners, to our cities, to various charitable and private organizations, to our Anderson County Board of Commissioners. This program is making a difference,” the Mayor said.

“We are so thankful for the award, and truly enjoyed touring Director Dunn and our elected officials around the Senior Center,” Director Cherie Phillips said. “We will make excellent use of the funds, and look forward to continued partnership with TCAD to improve the lives of our senior adults.”

In addition to the Anderson County Senior Center, other senior centers in East Tennessee that also were awarded $5,000 grants from the State include: Campbell County, Jellico, Sunbright, Union County, and Wartburg.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

