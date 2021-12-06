Alma Ruth Tackett Watson, Clinton

Alma Ruth Tackett Watson (aka Granny and Nanny), age 84 of Clinton, TN passed away in her home on December 3, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Alma retired from the Anderson County Health Department where she worked after raising her family. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in LaFollette, TN for many years. Her hobbies included reading and enjoying her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alma was best known for loving and being loved. She was granny or nanny to all she met. Her cheerfulness and contentment was contagious, drawing people to her. She was hard-working her whole life and was quick to help anyone in need in any way that she could. She was the best mother, grandmother, and aunt and a true caregiver at heart, always ready to meet the next grandbaby or take care of any sick family member. She loved her family more than anything and for many years, enjoyed cooking every Sunday to bring everyone together. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years T.C. Watson, parents Ova and Flora Tackett, and brother-in-law Jerry Cross.

She is survived by children Teresa and husband Johnny Dabney of Caryville; Cindy and husband Roger Carter; Jeff and wife Robin Watson; Beth and husband Brian Galloway, all of Clinton.

She is survived by siblings Brenda Cross of Knoxville and Arnold and wife Sara Tackett of Nashville, TN as well as sister-in-law Shirley Massengill of Abilene, Texas.

She is survived by grandchildren: Jason and wife Sunshine Carter; Travis and wife Amanda Dabney; Jennifer Robinson; Kaleigh Dabney; Morgan and husband Lucas Frye; Channing and husband Gabriel Miller; Jarrett and wife Keri Galloway; Kelsey and husband Justin Ellis.

She is survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren along with several special nieces and nephews.

Lastly, she is survived by special lifelong friends, Jo-Ann and Sherry Parks; Wanda Lovely and Faye Boshears. Special thank you to Amedysis Hospice nurse Lisa Greene, caretaker Bobby McKamey, and granddaughter Jennifer Robinson for the exceptional care she received during her last days.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, December 6, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating. Interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:00 am. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

