Alfred Daniel “Danny” Steimel, Harriman

Alfred Daniel “Danny” Steimel age 85 of Harriman passed away December 19, 2021, at home. Danny was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 26, 1936, and grew up in Ferndale, Michigan. He attended Catholic school and met a waitress, Sylvia Byrd at the Green Lantern restaurant. Danny and Sylvia married on June 26, 1965, and bought a house in Madison Heights where Danny started life with his new bride and his new family which included a daughter and three sons. In January 1967 another daughter was born. They moved to the Troy residence and after retirement, Dan and Sylvia moved to Harriman, Tennessee where he resided until time of death. Danny was of the Catholic Faith and was a United States Army Veteran.

Preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Ann Steimel, son Robert Nitz, brother Ronald G. Steimel, mother Mary Chamberlain, father Alfred Steimel.

Survived by his daughters Danielle Steimel Lloyd of Rockwood and Patricia Demers of Harriman.

Sons; Ronald A. Steimel of Harriman, Thomas Nitz of Knoxville, and Roger Nitz of Harriman.

Sister Donna Dewitt of Westland, Michigan.

Nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Sugar Grove Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Father Michael Sweeney officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in honor of Danny.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Alfred “Danny” Steimel please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

