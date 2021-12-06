Addie Jones, formerly of Chestnut Ridge

Addie Jones (nee Branstetter)

Preceded in death by her husband Melvin Jones, parents John and Meadi Branstetter. Sons Ronnie (Linda) Jones and Roger Jones. Sisters Myrtle Howard, Gracie Smith, Nellie Hickman, Edith Hammock. Brother Charlie Branstetter. Grandson Kelly Jones.

Loving mother of Fred (Karen) Jones, and Peggy (Rick) Hanson. Dear grandmother of Lisa (Anthoy) Nicholas, Michelle (Dave) Redmond, Jessie (Johnny) Dinh, Angie (Jay) Mounce, Pam Jones, Cheyenne Henson, Charlotte (Justin) McFarland, Mike Jones, Ron (Jenny) Jones, Jake (Steph Cao) Jones, Ricky Henson, Cejay (Jessie) Henson. Great and great-great-grandmother of Desiree (Josh), Colton, Cainen, Laney, Joshia, Crystal (Jason), Candence, Easton, Jason, Ashlynn, Zach, Paisley, Blake, Zaden, Melody (Dave), Kohen, Cecelia, Gianna, Kalvin, Alex, Anthony, and Anthony lll, Tiffany, Haley, AJ, Alyssa, Noah, William, Dave Jr., Emily, Ethan, Jordon, Jon, Ava, Jon Jr., Salina, CJ, Justin, Eric, Brittney (CJ), Mila, Milo, Avery, Brendon, Cooper, Reagon, Isabella, Dylan, Hunter, Audrey, Harvey, Daphney, Phoebe, Peyton, and Devon and mother-in-law of Donna Jones.

Passed away December 1st. Age 98.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation 3:00 – 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 5th at Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 5:00 pm.

Visitation 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 7th at Schubert Funeral Home (1318 Knoxville Hwy Wartburg, TN 37887). Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Highpoint – Branstetter Cemetery.

If desired, a memorial can be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church 1009 Overlook Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238.

