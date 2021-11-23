Yvonne Lay, 92, Jacksonville, FL (formerly of Clinton

Yvonne Lay, 92, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully on October 28th. Yvonne was born and raised in her beloved East Tennessee and resided in Clinton for most of her adult life. She was a dedicated employee of Magnet Mills in Clinton for 20 years prior to retiring to raise her family. Throughout her life, she was active in church and was a long-time member of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Knoxville. Yvonne was a two-time cancer survivor and was, as one of her Mayo Clinic nurses referred to her, “one strong Southern Belle.” She loved her family beyond measure and loved helping others. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her beautiful smile, caring spirit, and quick wit will forever be remembered.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents Carson and Clara Foster, her beloved husband of 65 years Fletcher Lay, her loving daughter Joan Lay Turnbill, and her siblings Margaret Foster York, Cebren Foster, Shirley Foster Cox, and Sherwood Foster.

She is survived by her loving daughter Deborah Lay Bowman and son-in-law Aaron Bowman of Jacksonville, her grandson Blaise Bowman of Gainesville, FL, her grandson Steve Turnbill (wife Jessica Desmond Turnbill), and her great-grandchildren Mary Ruth and Charlie Turnbill all of Knoxville.

Yvonne was a resident of Harbor Chase of Jacksonville for three years. She loved her fellow residents and Resident Assistant caregivers. Special thanks to Resident Assistant Lisa Baldwin who loved Yvonne as a family member and brought much joy into her life.

Heartfelt thanks to the amazing doctors and ICU nurses of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville for their incredibly compassionate care as well as Community Hospice of North East Florida.

Loving appreciation for those special friends and family members who were dear friends of Yvonne over the years, including long-time neighbors Melba Greer and Teresa and Larry Miller; “double first cousins” Jewel Foster and Ruby Reed; and special friend Vickie Martin.

The family will hold Yvonne’s Celebration of Life service on Thursday, December 2nd at The Riverside Room at Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Visitation from 1-3. Celebration of Life service at 3 with reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated for cancer research in honor of Yvonne at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to the Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com.

