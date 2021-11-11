Wilma Aytes Brown, Sunbright

Wilma Aytes Brown, age 78, went home to be with her heavenly father on November 10, 2021, at her home in Sunbright. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother Jennie Aytes, parents Willard and Lydia, sister Wanda, and daughter Adriana.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Roger Brown.

Children, Roger Lynn Brown Jr and wife Genia of Sunbright, Jennie England and husband Tim of Sunbright, Russell “Rusty” Brown and wife Teresa of Wartburg, Richard “Rick” Brown and wife Angela of Mt. Juliet, Melody Hill and husband Robert of Sunbright, Robert Brown of Sunbright, Rene’ Brown of Sunbright, Elise Choate of Missouri, and Mike Jones of Lancing.

Grandchildren, Joshua Brown of Knoxville, Amanda (Brandon) Evans of Burrville, Hope (Jordan) Hamby of Wartburg, Miranda England of Sunbright, Jennica England of Sunbright, Dustin (Monica) Brown of Cherokee, NC, Derek Brown of Wartburg, Shelby (Ian) Isbell of Mt. Juliet, Austin Brown of Mt. Juliet, Hallie Brown of Mt. Juliet, Jessica (Chase) Jones of Sunbright, Brooke (Tyler) Harper of Oliver Springs, Andrea Morgan of Sunbright, Marcus Morgan of Sunbright, Piper Brown of Harriman, Ryan Choate of Missouri and Francesa Chaney.

Great-Grandchildren, Bailey, Mackenzie, Tinley, Bentley, and Riley Evans, Emerson and Hudson Hamby, Peyton, Brantley, Amiyah and Charlie Sue Brown, Peyton Isbell, Zoe, and Caiden Jones, Harris Hill

Several Nieces and Nephews

Sister-in-law, Sue Stewart

Special Friends, Doris Northrup, Faye Ledford, and Janett Galloway.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 with Bro. Joey Aytes and Bro. Bill Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wilma Aytes Brown.

