William Seller, Lancing

Mr. William Seller, age 71 of Lancing, formerly of Citrus Springs, FL, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 12, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

And one sister: Betty Jean.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Mary Sellers.

One daughter and son-in-law: Vikki and Charley Stephens.

One grandson: Austin Stephens and his wife Faith.

And two sisters: Brenda Bailey and Freda Dover.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Sellers.

